SIALKOT-The historic Shawala Teja Singh Temple has been opened for the Hindu Community after 72 years long closure here on Tuesday.

Located at Mohallah Dhaarowal-Circular Road locality here, this Hindu temple had been lying closed for the Hindu worshippers before the creation of Pakistan. The Hindu community had a very pressing demand for the rehabilitation and reopening of this temple by the Government of Pakistan.

A special opening ceremony was held at Shawala Teja Singh Temple under the auspices of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Punjab. Deputy Secretary (Shrines) Punjab Syed Faraz Abbas visited the spot. He presided over the ceremony. He met the local Hindu and Muslim leaders and stressed the need for the promotion of religious harmony to establish durable peace. He said that Shawala Teja Singh Temple in Sialkot had been officially reopened by the government for the Hindu community after 72 years.

Local Hindus, led by their Hindu leaders Dr Munawar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa and Pandit Kashi Ram performed religious ritual at Shawala Teja Singh Temple. Local Muslims were also present on the occasion.

The Hindu leaders warmly welcomed the reopening of this temple in Sialkot, saying that it had been a famous Hindu temple for the Hindu community during British regime before partition.

The building of this historical temple was badly damaged by the outraged Muslims after attack on it in reaction after the demolition of Babari Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in December 1992.

The jubilant Hindus distributed sweets and greeted each other. They thanked the Pakistani government for the reopening of the Hindu temple.

MAN BOOKED FOR KILLING

‘WIFE’S PARAMOUR’

Police registered a case on Tuesday against suspect Zahid alias Bablu for killing a Christian youth named Asim Maseeh over a suspicion of having illicit relations with his wife in Gulshan Colony, Daska.

Police have registered this case on the report of Mehmood Maseeh, father of the deceased, with no arrest so far. The aggrieved Christian family has demanded early arrest of the accused who is still at large and threatening the family with dire consequences.

ONE DIES, NINE INJURED AS VAN OVERTURNS

A man named Shafiq (40) died while nine others were injured after the passenger van they were travelling in overturned while attempting to save a motorcyclist near Ludhar village on main Daska-Eimanabad Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. The condition of four passengers was stated to be critical.

On the other hand, six buffaloes of local farmer Ali Kahilon died after eating poisonous fodder in Pindi Kahiloun village, Zafarwal tehsil. Livestock Department officials confirmed the cause of the death of the said buffaloes, saying that they had died after eating poisonous fodder. The worth of these deceased buffaloes was stated to be Rs1.8 million.