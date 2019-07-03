Share:

LAHORE - The Meteorology Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during the next couple of days. On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 42 and 31 degree centigrade respectively. health experts urged people of southern Punjab to take all precautionary measures to avoid dehydration, abstain from hot or sugary drinks. Agriculture experts urged farmers to irrigate their crops as per schedule to avoid harmful effects of weather for crops.