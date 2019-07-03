Share:

Lahore - Irfan Niazi’s 122 run and Naseem Shah’s three for 44 helped Pakistan U19 thrash South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub, and Amir Ali took two wickets a piece for 29, 39 and 42 runs respectively, as the hosts South Africa were bowled out for 184 runs in 38.4 overs. Johathan Bird was top scorer with 95-ball 100 runs which he gathered by smashing 11 fours and three sixes. No other major contribution was witnessed from the hosts’ batsmen.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the visitors scored 300 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Irfan Niazi played a swashbuckling knock of 125-ball 122 runs that included 15 boundaries. He contributed 57-run partnership with captain Rohail Nazir for the fourth wicket. Rohail also batted sensibly and contributed significant 52 runs.

For the home side, Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi bowled well and bagged two wickets each. Both the teams will now move back to Durban, where they will feature in the sixth and seventh match of the series at Chatsworth Cricket Oval on 5 and 7 July, respectively. Pakistan team is enjoying the 5-0 lead in the series.

SCORES IN BRIEF:- PAKISTAN U19: 300-8, 50 overs (Irfan Niazi 122, Rohail Nazir 52; Siya Plaatjie 2-39, Lifa Ntanzi 2-77)

SOUTH AFRICA U19: 184 all out, 38.4 overs (Johathan Bird 100; Naseem Shah 3-44, Mohammad Wasim 2-29, Saim Ayub 2-39, Amir Ali 2-42).