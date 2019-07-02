Share:

LOS ANGELES - Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to acting.

The 28-year-old actress is heading back to the small screen in Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ - a series adapted from Sherryl Woods’ books of the same name - in the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons, just over 10 years after she last acted in ABC sitcom ‘Miss Guided’ in 2008.

Jamie - the younger sibling of Britney Spears - tweeted: ‘’Mama’s going back to work y’all.

‘’Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.’’

Whilst Netflix announced: ‘’@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods.

‘’Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.’’

The cast also features Monica Potter, Brook Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.’’

Jamie’s acting career was effectively thrown into hiatus when she announced she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007, and she subsequently left her long-time titular role as Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’ a year later.