LAHORE - Senator Sirajul Haq, chief of the Jamaat-i-Islami, has said that the government’s amnesty scheme was meant to protect the wealth of the corrupt and to benefit the feudal lords, capitalists. In a statement he said the government had failed to collect taxes from the capitalists, big industrialists and the elite. He said the government had increased the prices of sugar, ghee, atta and pulses adding to the hardships off the people. Sirajul Haq said that the steep rise in the prices of electricity, gas and POL had resulted in the closure of hundreds of small industrial units and cottage industries ending up in the unemployment of hundreds of thousands of workers. He said that small businessmen were highly distressed. The JI chief said that the fresh taxes and price hike had hit those people who were already living below the poverty line. In a separate statement, deputy chief Liaqat Baloch said even if the government arrested all opposition leaders, it won’t be able to establish good governance or overcome the economic crisis.