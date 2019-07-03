Share:

LAHORE - PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has warned the ruling party of any misadventure of bringing about a change to Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at party secretariat in Model Town on Tuesday, he warned the government of reaction if redline was crossed.

Flanked by Ch Manzoor Ahmed and Syed Hassan Murtaza, Qamae Zaman Kaira said that any plan of creating patriots two to out Sindh government would not be tolerated.

Referring to Federal Minister for Science and technology Fawad Chaudhry’s statement that the Sindh governor was a magician and could bring about a change to Sindh within 48 hours if desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that it suggested that the constitutional head of a province was conspiring against the provincial government. He said that all efforts would fail as the legislators were united even after measures of arrest of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Siraj Durrani. He said that sif Zardari was arrested in the past to pressure Benazir Bhutto and now it was aimed at taking Bilawal Bhutto on back foot. Fearing arrest of Bilawal Bhutto in Park Lane case, he said that such move would not be tolerated.

Terming the arrest of Rana Sanaullah a joke, he said the ANF has not given any footage or witness account about the recovery of drugs from the vehicle.

To a question about efforts to remove own installed Senate Chairman, he said that the PPP had cooperated with the then opposition party PTI while now it was collaborating with the opposition PML-N.