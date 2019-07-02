Share:

ISLAMABAD - Korea International Cooperation Agency held a pre-departure orientation for government officials for country-specific training programme on renewable energy technologies to be held in Korea from July 11-31. The intended training programme focuses on capacity of the government officials for renewable energy policies, infrastructure construction and operation management.

Talking on the occasion, Kwak Sung-Kyu, ambassador of the Republic of Korea, shared that this was good chance for participants to visit Damin Chungju and power plant of South East Power Company in Yeong-Heung. I hope this training will be a source to strengthen future cooperation and enhance mutual understanding between Korea and Pakistan, he said.

The participants are from Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Science and Technology and provincial Energy departments. Dr Afzal Hussain, Director PCRET assured their support for strengthening the ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to Korean government for offering this much-needed training programme. Abdul Rahman Khan and Sunjoo Kim from KOICA briefly introduced the training course and orientated the participants about the pre-departure logistics of the training programme.