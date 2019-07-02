Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has taken notice of reports regarding sale of dead chicken meat in the markets of the capital.

A letter written to the Secretary Ministry of Interior says that chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has taken a serious notice regarding ‘sale of dead check meat in Islamabad’. The letter further says that he desired that a report on the notice should be furnished to be discussed in the meeting scheduled to be held on 8th July, 2019.