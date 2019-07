Share:

LAHORE (PR) Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized the “Pakistan Afghanistan Business Forum” on 28th June, 2019 at Darbar Hall, Governor House Lahore. The event was graced by President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani who was accompanied by his delegation. Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment, Abdur Razzak Dawood said, “I look forward to the future with great hope”.