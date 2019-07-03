Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin Viaheslav Viktorovi on Tuesday agreed on the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Commission for discussing and suggesting a way forward for promotion of bilateral economic and investment relations between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

The NA speaker and the Russian State Duma chairman met in Moscow on the sidelines of the Conference on Development of Parliamentarians, according to a message received from Russia.

Matters relating to enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation were discussed between the two presiding officers.

The Speaker opined that structural changes in the economy and pro-investment policies of the Pakistan government had resulted in creation of immense economic potential.

He also suggested for Russian participation in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Russian Duma Chairman proposed for meetings to finalise the proposal regarding the Parliamentary Commission.

He said that it was heartening to note that Pakistan-Russia relations were in phase of progression and would attain strength with continued interaction and cooperation.

Volodin Viaheslav Viktorovih suggested that such Parliamentary moots should be held on regular basis in order to discuss issues confronting regional and global peace, socio-economic growth and development of human potential.

While talking to his Russian counterpart, the NA Speaker said Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Russia.

Recalling the Russian assistance in industrial sector, he said that the establishment of Steel Mills played an important role in development of Pakistan.

The Speaker suggested for cooperation in trade, investment, space security, defence, nuclear energy for peace purposes, culture and education between Pakistan and Russia.

He expressed satisfaction on pace of strategic dialogue between the two countries on consultation of regional issues that include cooperation addressing the menace of terrorism and extremism, human and drug trafficking and other diverse sectors.

The Speaker expressing his satisfaction on the quantum of trade between Pakistan and Russia, said mutual trade had increased upto

$ 314 million which needed to be enhanced in view of trade potential on both sides.

Speaking about the Parliamentary relations between the National Assembly of Pakistan and Russian State Duma, Asad Qaiser said that cordial relations existed between both the Parliaments and friendship groups had been established on both sides which had been actively interacting and sharing experiences.

He conveyed his appreciation for successful holding of Conference on “Development of Parliamentarians”.

Chairman State Duma Volodin Viaheslav Viktorovih conveyed his profound sentiments to his Pakistani counterpart stating that Russia valued its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further cement them through economic and Parliamentary cooperation.

He agreed that establishment of Joint Parliamentary Commission comprising members of the Parliament from both sides could be a giant leap in cementing Russia-Pakistan relations.

He agreed for enhancing trade between Pakistan-Russia which should commensurate with existing trade potential on either side.