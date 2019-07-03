Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 13-day physical remand of former president and PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane reference.

The former president who was already in NAB custody in fake accounts case had also been arrested in Park Lane property investigation last day.

The NAB officials produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik and sought his 14-day physical remand in the case. However, the judge granted 13-day physical remand of the accused and directed NAB to produce him again on July 15.

During hearing, the judge asked NAB to make it clear that “in how many cases Zardari will be arrested.” “All cases are connected with each other and NAB has been asked earlier to take remand of the accused at once,” the judge further remarked.

The NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the judge about the progress in Park Lane investigation and pleaded that there was need of his physical remand for further probe.

NAB prosecutor said that NAB chairman had issued arrest warrants for Zardari in only two cases. He said that investigation got delayed due to National Assembly session.

Zardari’s Counsel Farooq H. Naek said that if the charges against his client were same in three cases then NAB should have taken his remand at once to complete investigation process.

NAB Investigation Officer Muhammad Ali Abro contended that the ways of crime in three cases were different and they couldn’t be investigated jointly. Park Lane reference would be filed soon before the court.

Zardari arrived at rostrum and stated that he had no objection over his long physical remand.

Zardari is accused of purchasing 2,460 kanal land in Islamabad near Sangjani against throwaway price. The property which was purchased in Rs620 million is worth Rs2 billion.

The land was purchased through the Park Lane Company in which Asif Zardari and PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto were amongst the shareholders.

It may be mentioned here that former president had already withdrew his pre arrest bail petitions in three cases pertaining to Park Lane Company, bulletproof cars and ‘Toshakhana’.