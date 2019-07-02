Share:

ISLAMABAD- One person was killed while six other injured in different incidents in Attock on Tuesday.

In first incident, a man drowned while taking bath in river Indus at Attock Khurd. Police and rescue sources said that Imran along with his friends came to river for picnic. While taking bath, he lost control and drowned. His body had not been retrieved till filing of this news report.

Separately, a man injured himself in a bid to commit suicide after attacking his wife with knife over some domestic dispute in Faqeerabad area. Police sources said that Ashaq Hussain after exchange of hot words over some domestic dispute attacked his wife Safyia Bibi with knife, injuring her critically. Later he tried to commit suicide with the same knife; however, he was overpowered by other members of the family. Both were shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

In another incident, two persons on board a car were injured when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked the car near Burhan interchange on GT road.

resultantly, 29-year-old Usama Sardar and 25-year-old Wajid was injured. In similar incident, two persons identified as 35-year-old Abdul Aziz and 21-year-old Nasir Ali were injured as a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked an oil tanker near Mathail chowk on Rawalpindi-Kohat road. The police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.