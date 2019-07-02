Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Sidra Imran said in a meeting that 6 million children were out of school across the province Sindh.

Education, the fundamental right of every child, must be provided to every citizen of the country. But, worryingly when it comes to the illiteracy rate, we top the list. Since the children of our country are not attaining their due rights of quality education, and we could find several children enrolled in different workplaces such as garage, oceans, collecting garbages, etc, in all four provinces.

As a quotation of Nelson Mandela is extremely famous, “education is the most powerful weapons, which you can use to change the world”. But, the thoughts and focus of Pakistanis’ leaders are not against the betterment of education, for who are spending more money to defence than schooling. So, they think that the protection of the country is only in the hand of defence, not anything else.

The government is pleased to get the picture of reality and think for the children who are out of school.

WAHEED WAHID,

Balochistan.