ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday discussed matters related to enhanced security and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies.

Commander-in-Chief Russian Ground Forces Army General Oleg Salyukov called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ in Rawalpindi yesterday, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.

During the meeting, matters related to enhanced security/training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were discussed.

The COAS said that cooperation between both the countries will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region but also usher economic prosperity. “Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum games but rather, integration and cooperation,” he added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate more what Pakistan has achieved. He also expressed Russian desire to forge strong and broad-based relations with Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, Commander-in-Chief of Russian Ground Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

MEETING WITH PAF CHIEF

General Oleg Salyukov also called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters here. On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. The Russian Commander paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Various matters pertaining to regional security and bilateral relations came under discussion during the meeting. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual cooperation and defence ties between the two countries.

FRENCH DEFENCE SECY CALLS ON COAS

Mrs Claire Landais, Secretary General for National Defence and Security of France called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed. Both the sides highlighted the need to increase military-level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties. The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region, according to a press release.