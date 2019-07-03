Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that courts are not only dispensing justice but people are seeing justice being done.

Addressing a seminar on Tuesday at the Judicial Academy, he said: “We are ensuring the supremacy of the law and the Constitution. There is one law and the Constitution for both the rich and the poor. No one can escape punishment no matter how much powerful he is.”

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Justice Jawad Hasan, Overseas Punjab Commission Chairman Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramay and a number of lawyers were present on the occasion.

Sarwar described the special appointment of Justice Jawad Hasan for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis as the historic step, saying that the government and the judiciary are on the same page for resolving the issues of the expats.

The governor said that the promise of Prime Minister Khan vis-à-vis giving rights to Overseas Pakistanis would be fulfilled. He also lauded their role in the country’s politics and called Overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors of Pakistani in the world.

“The Overseas Pakistanis cannot be neglected in anyway. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a special judge has been appointed for hearing cases of the Overseas Pakistanis in the Lahore High Court due to special efforts made by the LHC CJ,” Sarwar said. He added special judges will be appointed in the districts for addressing grievances of the overseas Pakistanis.

“I want to say to Overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistani without any trouble. They will be given every kind of protection and every kind of concerted steps will be made to address their issues. I am proud that I ensured setting up of the commission to fix expats problems. Today, a team is working according to the vision of PM Imran Khan.