FAISALABAD-Day after the arrest of PML-N Punjab president and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah, police on Tuesday apprehended one of his close aides.

According to the sources, Sheikh Ijaz is PML-N’s Faisalabad president and a protest had to be staged under his leadership at District Council Chowk against former Punjab law minister’s arrest. However, he has been arrested before the protest from his residence.

On the other hand, there are reports that more arrests are expected to be made in the coming days. Investigation is also underway against two parliamentarians from Faisalabad.

Earlier on Monday, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki while he was on the way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

“Let it be known that Rana Sanaullah has also been accused of traveling with member of proscribed organization and funding the banned outfits,” sources revealed and added that the drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Later, an FIR had been lodged against the PML-N leader in which it was accused that the ANF recovered over 21 kilograms of drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car including 15 kilograms of heroin.

The case was filed under the acts 9-C, 15 and 17 of the anti-narcotics law, and the ANF maintained that the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

According to the ANF, Rana Sanaullah’s companions grappled with the officials when his car was stopped. The PML-N leader pointed out a suitcase which was placed behind the seat when he was asked about the drugs, and the authorities recovered the material.