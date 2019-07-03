Share:

ISLAMABAD - A petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday challenging the issuance of production orders of members of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies members arrested over corruption charges.

The petitioner, Asif, in his petition, stated that the Speakers of National and Provincial Assemblies had issued the production orders though the accused legislators had been given in the custody of national Accountability Court on physical remand by courts. He sought nullification of the production orders of MNAs Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and MPA Hamza Shehbaz, citing that such orders could not be issued when the accused were under physical remand of law-enforcement agencies.