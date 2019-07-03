Share:

LAHORE - The two-day referee course to hunt new talent in Punjab commenced here on Monday under the aegis of Punjab Football Association (PFA).

Total 45 referees, including seven female, are taking part in the course. On the day one, introduction was given about basic referee signals, ground positioning and the fitness level of a referee. The latest FIFA approved laws of the game remained the special focus of the course.

FIFA-approved MA Referee Instructor Slahuddin Awan said that the journey of finding new referee talent has been started in Lahore with the title of Punjab Referees Talent Hunt . It is a part of Punjab Talent Hunt Programme being held by PFA. “A great participation young and new referee talent from across Punjab proves the success of the event.”

Other instructors Ex FIFA Referees Khurram Shahzad and Arif Siddiqi also praised the enthusiasm of the young referees and gave them latest knowledge on the topic to the participants.

Before that in the first session of the day, Ex FIFA Referees Rana Naseer Ahmed and Shahid Hussain and current FIFA Referee Shafat Hussain, being the physical instructors of the course, gave a comprehensive knowledge of required fitness level of a referee. Today (Tuesday), physical fitness of a referee and second stage knowledge of FIFA laws of the game will remain the prime subject.