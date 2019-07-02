Share:

Admin for timely completion of public welfare projects

OKARA - Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeemur Rehman, during his first visit to Okara district, advised the officials to timely complete the projects of public welfare.

The commissioner went to Rural Health Centre Renala Khurd, disposal site of city’s garbage on Akbar Road and Shelter Home. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and her staff accompanied him.

The commissioner also visited DHQ Hospital where he checked the emergency ward, medical ward and newly constructed gynae ward. He enquired from patients about the facilities they were being rendered. He advised the hospital staff to facilitate the patients and provide them free medicines.

The commissioner also planted a sapling in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. DC Maryam Khan told him that one million saplings had been planted in the district under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. She also apprised the commissioner of measures taken for public welfare.

Police nab three of dacoit gang

KASUR - Khuddian police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three members of Nawaji dacoit gang including the ringleader.

According to the police, the accused had been involved in more than 16 incidents of robbery and dacoity. The police recovered illegal arms and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

Police said that suspect Shahnawaz, along with his five accomplices, had formed a dacoit gang. They added that the accused used to rob people of valuables on Depalpur Road and Ferozpur Road. “Not only did they loot people, but they also opened fire on them for resistance.”

On special directions of SP (investigation) Shehbaz Elahi, a police team was formed under the supervision of DSP City Ehsan Elahi. The team traced out the gang members and nabbed them. Two motorcycles, eight cell phones, three pistols and cash worth Rs100,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused. They confessed to have been involved in more than 16 incidents of robbery and dacoity.

13 years old girl abducted

OKARA - A 13 years old girl was allegedly abducted by four men in Izatkay village here on Tuesday.

According to police, Rehana Bibi (13), daughter of Hassan, was allegedly abducted by Akram and his three accomplices. The DPO directed the police to recover the girl and take stern action against the suspects.

POLICE NAB

OPERATIVE OF GANG

Haveli Lakha police arrested the member of an inter-district gang of thieves and recovered four goats. The police were in search of his accomplices. In Bonga Awan village, the gang had stolen four goats of Haji Ramazan. The cell phone of a thief fell during the activity through which the police traced him out and arrested him. They recovered four goats from his possession. Search for his accomplices was underway.