Share:

KARACHI-The LUX Style Awards office is proud to present Sarmad Khoosat as the shows’ official script writer for the iconic LUX Style Awards 2019.

A well-renowned name in Pakistani film and television, Sarmad is known for creating memorable dramas and films that resonate with Pakistani audiences.

This year, he is taking his skills to LSA2019 providing a fresh take, and a unique view to the script and show.

The multi-talented actor, director and scriptwriter, Sarmad is the talent behind successful dramas such as Humsafar and Shehr-e-Zaat to name a few.

His claim to fame was in the 90s, when he wrote the hit sit-com Shashlik that ran for over three years on PTV. Not only this, but he also acted in shows such as Baaghi, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Main Manto and Dhokay Baaz.

In 2017, he was presented with the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan, celebrating his work in the field of literature and performing arts.

In 2018, he wrote a 24-hour live act, No Time To Act, enacting the last hours of a prisoners life.

The performance granted him appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Now, with a plethora of experiences underneath his belt, his next venture is the LUX Style Awards where he is sure to entertain audiences with his diverse range of writing.

When contacted about the role, Sarmad said: “Working alongside the LUX Style Awards team to bring this show to life is very exciting and I cannot wait to see what we all produce together. The audience is surely in for a ride.”