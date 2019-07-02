Share:

SIALKOT-Seven years old daughter of a labourer was allegedly raped by an influential person in village Lungey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused identified as Sajjad alias Chhannu lured the girl to “Lungar Khana” of a local shrine where he allegedly raped her. Some people gathered there after listening to her screams at which the accused to fled, threatening the people with dire consequences. The aggrieved family of the girl, flanked by a large number of locals, protested against the incident. They set ablaze tyres on Sialkot-Pasrur Road and kept the traffic blocked for half an hour. They condemned Badian police for forcing the girl’s family to reconcile with the accused instead of registering a case against him. They also chanted slogans against the police.

Later, the police registered a case against the accused. Local senior police officials claimed that the police had arrested the accused and further investigation was underway in this regard.