TOBA TEK SINGH-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the upgradation of Govt Special Education Middle School Kamalia to secondary level. An official of Special Education Department told the media that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) NA-113 MNA Riaz Fatiana had written a letter to the CM in which he pointed out that special children of his constituency had to go to other schools after passing middle examination. On his recommendation, the CM had approved the upgradation of school from middle to secondary level. A notification has also been issued by Special Education Department in this regard on Tuesday.

STRIKE

On the call of Punjab Bar Council, lawyers observed a strike across the district to condemn Rawalpindi based Civil Judge Shaukat Hayat. The judge had allegedly attacked and injured a lawyer named Arsalan Qureshi after exchanging harsh words during trial of a case.