England have not beaten New Zealand at a World Cup since 1983, when they won by 106 runs at The Oval.

The eight-wicket thrashing New Zealand handed out at the last tournament was so comprehensive that the floodlights did not need to be turned on for their day-night match; the teams went off for dinner with New Zealand 112 for 1, needing 12 more to win.

Williamson’s ODI average of 74.64 in England is his highest in any country where he has played at least five innings.