KARACHI (PR) SZABIST has joined hands with Gul Ahmed Textile Mills for the “Million Trees by 2020” Campaign through a memorandum of understanding. The MoU aimed towards creating a mutual understanding between the organizations to work towards achieving their social responsibility. Under this MoU, Gul Ahmed Textiles Mills will provide trees to SZABIST, whereas, SZABIST would ensure effective plantation and maintenance of trees. The campaign was officially started by planting trees at SZABIST Karachi Campus.