LAHORE - Three matches of the Group B were decided in LRCA Inter-zonal U-16 Cricket on second day as West Zone Greens, North Zone Reds and East Zone Reds registered victories. In the first match, West Zone Greens thrashed West Zone Reds by 10 wickets with help of unbeaten fine century scored by skipper Shahwaiz Irfan. In the second match, North Zone Reds thumped North Zone Greens by 9 wickets while in the third match, East Zone Reds defeated East Zone Greens by 5 wickets.