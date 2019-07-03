Share:

Two passengers died as unidentified attacker opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, police said on Wednesday.

Airport Security Forces personnel took the suspect into custody from the airport.

The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among people.

Police said that the suspect reached the airport in a taxi.

Firing also wounded a man. It was learnt that the two deceased victims had returned after performing Umra.

Heavy contingent of police reached the airport to secure the premises.

The entry of vehicles at the airport was barred as a precaution.