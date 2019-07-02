Share:

CHICAGO - Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has worked in collaboration with China-based Huici Health Management Co. to help with physician training and the design of a new medical center, including a 1,000-bed hospital, in Suzhou in East China’s Jiangsu Province.

After the Huici Medical Center opens in 2020, medical students, residents and fellows from the School of Medicine of the U.S. university will have opportunities to learn and train at the new medical center, according to a news release posted on the website of the university on Monday.

As part of the collaboration, a referral system will be developed for Chinese patients to come to Washington University School of Medicine for specialized medical care to treat complex medical conditions, especially cancers.

The collaboration also includes the opportunity for Washington University doctors in St. Louis to provide long-distance healthcare services to patients in China through a telemedicine program.

“One of the major focuses of the relationship with Huici is the opportunity to partner with Siteman Cancer Center,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, director of Siteman Cancer Center under Washington University School of Medicine.

“This partnership will help Huici develop state-of-the-art cancer services in Suzhou. Additionally, Siteman will share its exceptional prevention programs, which will be used to lessen the burden of disease in China,” said Eberlein.

“This partnership will benefit people in the entire province surrounding Suzhou and is an example of the international impact of Siteman,” Eberlein added.