HYDERABAD - The number of coronavirus patients increased to 172 as 17 more people tested positive for the virus in district Matiari on Thursday.

According to media reports, two corona patients had lost their lives in the district while 70 active patients are under treatment at different hospitals as well as at their homes while 102 patients have recovered so far.

The district administration has appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health authorities to contain the expected spread of COVD-19 in the district.