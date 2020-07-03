Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gun battle broke out on Thursday between two groups over a land dispute in Taxila leaving a person dead and injuring four others.

Rescue 1122 moved the dead body and the injured persons to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy and cure.

Police are investigating the matter.

According to details, a clash took place between Col (R) Kazim and Malik Rafaqat groups over land grabbing issue. Both groups opened indiscriminate firing on each other that left a man dead while injuring four others.

The heavy gunfire created a wave of panic in the area. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and began investigation besides collecting evidences from crime scene.

A senior police officer told The Nation that City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken notice of the incident and ordered DSP to arrest all the accused.

Meanwhile, as many as three persons sustained burn injuries when a cylinder blasted in Al Noor Colony. The reason behind the blast is said to be gas leakage. Rescue 1122 shifted three injured to hospital for medical treatment.

A man was also killed at Harnal Stop on Chakwal Road when a tractor he was driving turned turtle due to over speeding. The deceased has been identified as Zohaib, 28, whose dead body was moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122 for post-mortem.

As many as three persons sustained injuries when roof of a house caved in at 8 Number Chungi. Rescue 1122 moved the injured persons to hospital for medical treatment who have been identified as Ibnam, Zaheer and Altaf.