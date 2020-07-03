Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sihala police have arrested four persons for spreading terror through social media, according to the police officials. According to the details, the accused uploaded videos on social media in which they were seen brandishing weapons and spreading terror in the society.

They had set up an organisation named ‘DSF’ on social media to further their agenda. The accused have been identified as Afzal, Rafaqat, Waseem and Khurram. The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway, said the officials.