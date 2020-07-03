MARDAN - Police arrested 282 outlaws in Mardan district and recovered a cache of ammunition and drugs in operations during the month of June, District Police Officer Dr Zahid Ullah said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Dr Zahid said that weapons seized include 27 AK-47 rifles, 24 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, 596 pistols and 38 dynamites and over 300 detonators.
The police also recovered 2090 grams of ice, 126kg hashish, 55kg opium as well as 2kg heroin and other drugs during the operations, he added.