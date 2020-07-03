Share:

MARDAN - Police arrested 282 outlaws in Mardan district and recovered a cache of ammunition and drugs in operations during the month of June, District Police Of­ficer Dr Zahid Ullah said on Thursday.

Speaking to report­ers, Dr Zahid said that weapons seized include 27 AK-47 rifles, 24 Kal­ashnikovs, 50 rifles, 596 pistols and 38 dynamites and over 300 detonators.

The police also recov­ered 2090 grams of ice, 126kg hashish, 55kg opi­um as well as 2kg heroin and other drugs during the operations, he added.