LAHORE - Out of total 217,809 COVID-19 positive patients, at least 104,694 have so far recovered from the disease across the country.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed lives of 78 people across the country, taking the death tally to 4473. Some 22, 128 corona tests were carried out during this period.

According to official, out of 77,740 corona patients, 28,266 have recovered successfully in Punjab. In Sindh, 86,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. Of these, 48,527 have recovered.

26,938 cases have so far been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and of these 13,584 have recovered.

In Balochistan, 10,608 coronavirus have so far been reported. Of these, 4,764 have recovered.

13,082 cases have so far been reported in Islamabad and recoveries are 7,850. In Azad Kashmir, there are 1,135 confirmed cases of coronavirus and of these 557 have recovered whilst in Gilgit-Baltistan, out of 1,511 cases, 1,146 patients have recovered.

Screening of passengers travelling abroad made mandatory: Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that the country acted most responsibly to check spread of COVID-19 and now screening of passengers travelling abroad has also been made mandatory.

Briefing media at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), he advised the outbound passengers to act responsibly and added they should not embark upon foreign travel if they did not have compelling reasons.

He said that passengers should not set sail for foreign travel if they had symptoms of COVID-19 as it would be a source of embarrassment for the country. He said over the past three months, Pakistan conducted tests and quarantined several people so that they would not be the source of spread of coronavirus. He told reporters that only 30 people who had travelled from Pakistan had tested positive.

Yusuf strongly rejected the impression that Pakistan was exporting coronavirus to other countries. He said the authorities had been keeping a close eye on the incoming and outbound passengers so that they followed the SOPs. He said Pakistan had acted in the most responsible manner to check spread of the virus. He rejected the media reports that Pakistan had been a source of the coronavirus spread to other countries and added the country had been the most responsible in the world. He hoped that the PIA flights for the gulf region would continue. “We have brought back Pakistanis from seventy countries,” he added. Urging the people to avoid unnecessary travel, the SAPM said the government could not guarantee that the airspace would remain open three weeks from now.