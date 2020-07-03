Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Another attack of locust at various areas damaged crops including cotton badly on Thursday. According to details, swarm of locust entered in Shah Jamal and Mohana areas and damaged cotton, fodder, vegetables and other crops. Ghulam Hussain, Allah Buksh, Afzal Shah, Rahim Buksh and others blamed that agriculture department didn’t made spray which caused locust attacks time to time. The agriculture department officials said that the teams were doing spray where locust spotted. It’s pertinent to mention here that the locust swarms had also attacked on crops at various areas of the district many times first.