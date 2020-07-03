Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that captaincy would matter a lot on the England tour saying Azhar Ali has a golden chance to prove his mettle.

“The captaincy matters a lot in cricket, as one has to read the opposition and game and access the players’ combination and strategy. If a captain is good, he can even take a weak team sky high, but if he’s not then even a stronger team can’t do anything,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz said it was a golden opportunity for Test skipper Azhar Ali to prove his mettle. “You shouldn’t fear of losing and should go with a fearless approach. Azhar should just focus on his batting when he goes to bat and should not take the extra package of captaincy with him. Just think you are a batsman and you have to score runs and a century,” he said and added a good captain keeps both things separate.

The former cricketer said that Pakistan can also replicate the 1992 series against England in England which the men in green won. “We had an outstanding bowling attack at that time in the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed. In the current team, we have pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and spinner Yasir Shah,” he said.

Ramiz said that the English team is weak hearted. “Pakistan can fight the English team with reverse swing and leg spin. There might be a chance that bowlers won’t get reverse swing because of the saliva ban therefore bowlers should bowl on consistent line and length. We can win the series if Azhar did a good captaincy,” he said.

He said that the batsmen, who get set on the crease, shouldn’t get out while the openers need to play 20 to 30 overs game. “The series against England is very important for becoming a star and for media as the world will be watching it,” Ramiz added.