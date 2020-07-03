ISLAMABAD - The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that attempts at demographic engineering are completely unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Since 1947 there have been attempts to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir and in August 2019 a final nail in the coffin was hammered in this regard. These attempts at demographic engineering are completely unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have totally rejected it.” The statement said that executive members of the forum, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt and Bilal Ghani Lone, called on the ailing executive member of the amalgam, Maulana Abbas Ansari, at his residence in Srinagar and enquired about his health and later held a meeting there.
