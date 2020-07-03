Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that at­tempts at demographic engineering are com­pletely unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Since 1947 there have been at­tempts to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir and in August 2019 a final nail in the coffin was hammered in this regard. These attempts at demographic engi­neering are completely unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have to­tally rejected it.” The statement said that ex­ecutive members of the forum, Professor Ab­dul Ghani Butt and Bilal Ghani Lone, called on the ailing executive member of the amal­gam, Maulana Abbas Ansari, at his residence in Srinagar and enquired about his health and later held a meeting there.