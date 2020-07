Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The wildlife department has set up a quarantine facility at the Wildlife Park and crane conser­vation centre along the Indus Highway near Kurrum River.

Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai inaugurated the facility, which will help quarantine birds and animals transport­ed to the park or seized from smugglers. The quarantine facility will also be used to sepa­rate birds and animals with symptoms of dis­eases from those in cages and compartments at the park.