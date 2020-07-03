Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal Khan has allotted portfolios to the newly appointed cabinet members. The services and general administration issued notification on Thursday in this regard. According to notification portfolios of Ministers are following. Aftab Ismail Khan Minister Planning and Development, Syed Sarwar Shah, Forest and Information, Shaukat Rashid works, Sheikh Nasir Hussain agriculture, livestock and fisheries. Muhammad Ali Khan, excise taxation and social welfare. Muhammad Yasin law and justice, Syed Shabiul Hasnain local government and rural development, Muhammad Ali Quaid minerals industries and commerce, Johar Ali, Water and Power, Dr Rajab Ali food, Imam Yar Baig health and Abdul Jehan, education. Waqar Abbas will serve as Advisor to CM on Finance and Samina Baig advisor to CM on tourism, sports and culture.