LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri maternal grandfather in the presence of his maternal grandson by Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM said the Indian occupied army had murdered the whole humanity and one cannot even imagine such barbarity.

This tragic incident is enough to open the eyes of the international community and the UN must take notice of this gruesome act, he emphasized.

This cruel act has, once again, exposed the savagery of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime as India is continuously engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris.

The nefarious designs of converting the Kashmiris’ majority into a minority will be disastrous.

The UN should wake up and ensure that Kashmiris remain safe from the cruelties of the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir, the CM concluded.