Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday has urged that the Federal government’s Ministry of Education & Professional Training to provide necessary clarification whether it is an adoption of the whole national curriculum or only core subjects of Single National Curriculum.

“The Sindh government may adopt Single National Curriculum containing only core curriculum subjects with the minimum standards and further enrich it followed by the development of provincial curriculum of the remaining subjects such as languages, social studies etc.”

He said it while presiding over a meeting to discuss the `Single National Curriculum Plan’ of the federal government here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Education Saeed Ghani, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretaries, school education and colleges, law, Dr Fauzia and other concerned officers and experts. Minister of Education Saeed Ghani briefing the Chief Minister said that a meeting was held on Single National Curriculum (SNC) by the National Curriculum Council (NCC) under Federal Minister in September, 2019.

In order to implement the Single National Curriculum, it was decided that SNC developed by the Ministry of Federal Education, should be taken into consideration with the provinces through holding review workshops at provincial level. Once approved by the provinces, this SNC would be implemented nationally, Saeed Ghani told the CM.

The Chief Minister said that in viewof the 18thAmendment, education portfolio was delegated as a provincial subject and since then the Sindh government had worked on curriculum as part of its provincial mandate and adapted the national curriculum 2006 and revised the curriculum on the international models.

Saeed Ghani said that in 2015, the Sindh Government enacted the landmark legislation `The Sindh School Education Standards and Curriculum Act’ passed by the Sindh Assembly. He added that under the law, the Sindh Curriculum Council was established and the Bureau of Curriculum was reconstituted as Directorate of Curriculum Assessment and Research (DCAR).

The approach and strategies employed by the department for review, design, and development of standards, curriculum, textbooks and resources were underpinned by the strict quality principles which were the cornerstone of its policy, education minister said and added the Post 18thAmendment accomplishments in the field of Curriculum and Textbooks by education dept included, reviewed and tailored the National Curriculum and developed assessment policy and procedures for examination. He said the policy was Sindh Education Student Learning Outcome and Assessment Framework (SESLOAF) notified in 2015.

Designed a curriculum for Social Studies for Class VI through VIII using an integrated approach for all four aspects-History, Civics, Economics, Geography. Development of ECCE Standards, Curriculum and its resources; Redesigned and revising of English Curriculum from Pre-School to Grade XII Revised and redesigned the languages curriculum–Sindhi & Urdu from Grade-I to V. The province had successfully revised all the textbooks from grade I to VIII, National curriculum 2006 for all the subjects from class I to X had been reviewed and curriculum for grade XI & XII was under review. The Education dept had developed Packages A, B & C for non-formal education, which was equivalent to grade I-V.

Chief Minister Murad Ali said that under the 18thconstitutional amendment, Education was the provincial subject and provinces could decide on their respective curriculums. In view of the above, a summary was moved to Honorable Chief Minister, Sindh for further directions.

Sindh Curriculum Council (SCC)

Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that he had held a ninth meeting of the Sindh Curriculum Council (SCC) in March 2020 in which a detailed discussion regarding implementation of Single National Curriculum was made.

The meeting observed that after the 18thConstitutional Amendment, development of curriculum and syllabus had become the responsibility of the provinces. It necessitated to seek clarification for adoption of Single National Curriculum in the backdrop of the 18th amendment in order to avoid any compromise on the provincial autonomy.

The Chief Minister said that the Federal Ministry of Education & Professional Training, might be asked to provide necessary clarification whether it was an adoption of the whole national curriculum or only core subjects of Single National Curriculum. “The Sindh province may adopt Single National Curriculum containing only core curriculum subjects with the minimum standards and further enrich it followed by the development of provincial curriculum of the remaining subjects such as languages, social studies etc,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the education department to study and compare the curriculum of federal government with the curriculum of the Sindh government which had been designed under the guidelines of `21stCentury Learning Skills’ and send him their recommendations. “Yes, we can adopt the portion which might be missing from our newly designed curriculum but adoption or introduction of a new curriculum would be notified by the provincial government,” he concluded.