PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was informed on Thursday that PC-1 of land acquisition for Phase 2 of Swat Motorway Project has been cleared by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and submitted report to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval. ECNEC will meet on 6th of this month.
The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting to review progress on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 and commencement of work on Phase-2 of the project.
The meeting also reviewed progress on the feasibility study of Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway Project. The meeting was Informed that work on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 is in final stages, while work on the construction of road base, main tunnels and bridges has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.
The meeting was further informed that pace of work on these projects was affected due to the prevailing Corona situation. However, things have been fully mobilized again and work on projects is in full swing. Besides Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir and MPA from Swat, Fazle Hakim, the meeting was also attended by the concerned administrative secretaries and high ups of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.
Terming Swat Motorway Project important for the entire Malakand region, the Chief Minister said that the project would boost business and tourism activities in the region and provide employment opportunities for the people. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure completion of Swat Motorway Phase 1 by the end of August this year and initiate land acquisition process for the Phase 2 of the project soon after the PC-1 is approved from the competent forum.
The Chief Minister also directed the concerned quarters to ensure the completion of the feasibility study of Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway Project within the stipulated time period.