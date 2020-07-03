Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan was informed on Thursday that PC-1 of land acquisition for Phase 2 of Swat Motor­way Project has been cleared by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and submitted report to the Ex­ecutive Committee of Na­tional Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval. ECNEC will meet on 6th of this month.

The Chief Minister was pre­siding over a meeting to re­view progress on the com­pletion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 and commencement of work on Phase-2 of the project.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the feasibility study of Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway Project. The meet­ing was Informed that work on the completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 is in fi­nal stages, while work on the construction of road base, main tunnels and bridges has been completed and the re­maining work is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.

The meeting was further informed that pace of work on these projects was af­fected due to the prevailing Corona situation. However, things have been fully mobi­lized again and work on pro­jects is in full swing. Besides Advisor to CM on Informa­tion Ajmal Wazir and MPA from Swat, Fazle Hakim, the meeting was also attended by the concerned adminis­trative secretaries and high ups of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

Terming Swat Motorway Project important for the en­tire Malakand region, the Chief Minister said that the project would boost business and tourism activities in the region and provide employ­ment opportunities for the people. He directed the rel­evant authorities to ensure completion of Swat Motorway Phase 1 by the end of August this year and initiate land acquisition process for the Phase 2 of the project soon af­ter the PC-1 is approved from the competent forum.

The Chief Minister also di­rected the concerned quar­ters to ensure the completion of the feasibility study of Pe­shawar to D.I.Khan Motorway Project within the stipulated time period.