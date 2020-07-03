Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Min­ister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 2,430 new cas­es of coronavirus were detected in the province while 9,436 tests were conducted raising the tal­ly to 89,225 cases while 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1,437.

In a statement issued from CM House, the Chief Minister said that 9,436 samples were test­ed against which 2,430 new cases of coronavi­rus emerged constitut­ing the 26 percent detec­tion rate.

Murad Shah said that so far 471,023 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 89,225 cases all over Sindh, of them 49,926 have been cured. “The recov­ery rate in the province stands at 56 percent,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that 31 more pa­tients died lifting the death toll to 1,437 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that currently, 37,893 patients of COV­ID-19 were under treat­ment, of them 36,072 in home isolation, 243 at isolation centers and 1,578 at different hospi­tals.

He disclosed that cur­rently 754 patients were in critical condition, of them 101 have been shifted onto the ventila­tors. He prayed for their early recovery.

Giving district-wise break up, the Chief Min­ister said that out of 2,430 new cases, 1,177 have been detected from all six districts of Karachi division. They include 389 in South, 296 in East, 168 in Central, 117 in Korangi, 111 in Malir and 96 in West.