Share:

ISLAMABAD - The average number of deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city has reduced to one only in the previous 72 hours, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

As per the official data the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city is fluctuating at an average of 146 per day in the previous 72 hours. The city has observed a significant drop in the number of deaths as well.

As per the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) data only one death was recorded due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, while no death was reported on July 1st and a single death happened on 30th June.

Similarly, 170 positive COVID-19 cases were detected in the previous 24 hours, 137 cases were reported on July 1st while 132 were recorded on the last day of the month June.

As per the NCOC, total number of confirmed cases in the capital city has reached 1308, with 129 deaths and 7850 recovered cases.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message said that a total of 64% have recovered now. Another 414 patients, the ones who were tested COVID positive have qualified recovery criteria. A total of 8,267 of people have recovered out of 12,912 total positive cases. Total active cases are 4,645 now.

He had also said that the epidemiology sciences ask for more tests and tracing which is being implemented to cope with the pandemic adding that the number of severe cases of COVID-19 has reduced in the federal capital hospitals. He also said that the death ratio in the city is also low.

Meanwhile, the Directorate Health Services (DHS) of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also launched a campaign in high risk slum areas of the city to trace the COVID-19 cases.

It said that this is all the more important since other areas have been covered through line listing. Slum areas where people are poor and have compromised hygienic conditions and poor health conditions are more at risk.

Separately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Thursday launched a landmark initiative to ensure poor patients are provided financial assistance through Bait-ul-Mal in a highly transparent and efficient manner. A ceremony in this regard was held at PIMS Islamabad.