ISLAMABAD - Dua Lipa has ‘made the most’ of being in lockdown with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer, 24, said it’s been ‘really nice’ being able to spend so much time with her beau while they isolate together in the UK as she graced the cover of ELLE’s August edition. Dua added that she hopes the ‘little break’ that’s come from living in lockdown will inspire others to be more considerate of the environment. Dua and Anwar have been holed in a ‘random Airbnb’ in London, after returning home from her Australian tour to find her flat flooded, and the singer told ELLE she’s enjoyed being able to spend so much time with him.