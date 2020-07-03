Share:

The Emirates Airlines of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Friday has resumed its services to main metropolitan cities of Pakistan: Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

According to details, temporary suspension was observed from June 24 until July 3 after 30 Pakistani passengers tested positive for covid 19 after they arrived in Hong Kong. The passengers also exhibited mild to severe symptoms.

The passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai and beyond on Emirates must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result certificate at the time of check-in, according to the airline's website.

"The PCR test must be taken up to four days prior to the travel date (96 hrs maximum) and must be conducted at the Emirates authorised Health Centre — Chughtai Labs — at the passenger’s expense," it stated.

"Following the receipt of relevant government approvals, Emirates has resumed passenger services to Pakistan. Customers can travel to and from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad if they meet the requirements of their destination," an Emirates spokesperson informed the Khaleej Times.

Children under 12 are exempt from the test if they are travelling with their parents who have tested negative and are fit to travel, according to the website.