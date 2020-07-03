Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday labeled the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in centre as the most corrupt in the history of the country.

Addressing a press conference, the former Prime Minister said that the government was unable to check price of sugar in the country. He said that the PTI was the most corrupt government in country’s history. He termed the government ‘Friends of Khan’ and said non-elected people were more powerful than the elected ones. He said the government purchased sugar on higher rates from the sugar mills. He also vowed to take the matter to the apex court.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal said their party’s commitment to Kashmir cause would continue. Referring to the incident of Indian troops martyring an old person in front of his grandson in the Occupied Kashmir, he said the PM should have telephoned US President, UK Prime Minister and others to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level. He said the government should have brought the attention of the word to the incident. He said the government was busy in filing NAB cases against the opposition politicians instead.

He said today PML-N held a meeting and reviewed the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said PML-N government served the region unprecedentedly and due to their untiring efforts, there was peace in the region. He said due to their party’s hard work, even India was under pressure to give same facilities to the residents across the LoC.

Ahsan Iqbal termed the area a flash point and hoped the election in Gilgit-Baltistan would be free and fair. He said the enemies of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the region. He alleged that the PTI government had started pre-poll rigging in the region. He said the PM office inducted political personalities in the caretaker government in GB. He warned Imran Khan against any kind of interference in the upcoming elections in the area which, he said, was significant for CPEC as well. He said if the government attempted to make the elections controversial it would cause damage to the interest of the country. Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that performance of the past GB government was exemplary when it came to fighting COVID-19.