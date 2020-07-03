Share:

rawalpindi - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar Zaman laid the foundation stone of an undergraduate students block at university main campus, here on Thursday.

The building’s total covered area is 83510 sq feet, costing Rs 278 million and would be completed within a span of 18 months from university’s own resources.

The building will be equipped with the latest and advanced facilities and technology available for the teachers and students including lecture hall, theatres, laboratories and conference hall.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman while addressing said that university administration is making all efforts to provide the modern facilities to the students to ensure quality education and research work to compete with the rest of the world.

He said PMAS-AAUR is playing a vital role in imparting agricultural education and carrying out research for the farmers’ community. University has always encouraged innovative and applied research and would provide all facilities to its students and faculty for this purpose, he added.

He hoped that these facilities would provide an enabling environment for research activities and maximum researchers can draw benefit out of these.

He also said that the key to success depends on research and for that we should focus on concentrated research in the Agriculture sector especially in relevance to the arid areas, for bringing a green revolution in the country.