According to an opinion poll conducted in late June, over half of French residents want the current prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to keep his position as the head of the cabinet after the municipal elections, the second round of which took place on Sunday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Friday that he would resign from his office, several days after he emerged victorious in the city of Le Havre during the second round of the country’s municipal elections, winning with 58.8 percent of the vote.

"Today, Edouard Philippe submitted a notice of resignation from the post of the head of government, and the president accepted it," the Elysee Palace said in a communique.

Philippe and cabinet members will continue managing pending matters until a new government is appointed.

Commenting on the resignation, the Elysee Palace announced that a new prime minister will be appointed in the next few hours.

The resignation comes as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days amid President Emmanuel Macron's intention to breathe new life into the remaining two years of his presidency and restart the country's economy greatly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The reshuffle speculation follows the president's centrist party being defeated in nationwide municipal elections.