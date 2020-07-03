Share:

Life has come to a standstill in parts of the country due to electricity loadshedding as the power shortfall has reached 3,350 megawatts.

According to details, frequent power outages in cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Karachi and other have pushed millions of residents into a ‘dark age’.

Citizens of different parts of Lahore including Baghbanpura, Dharampura, Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Shahdara and Marghzar Colony are suffering severely. They said that Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) employees and officers do not answer the phone.

On the other hand, the LESCO spokesperson claimed that there was no load-shedding anywhere in the city but electricity was being supplied in excess of the demand. In the scorching heat, technical glitches are causing problems.

A LESCO spokesman said technical glitches or replacement of the transformer took time and the feeder had to be shut down.

Meanwhile, people living in Karachi are also facing severe difficulties due to power outages in Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Pehlwan Goth and Safoora.