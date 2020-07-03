Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday announced setting up a fund to financially assist families of the martyred security personnel and those who were injured defending the stock exchange on June 29th. The board condemned the cowardly attack in the strongest possible terms, said a news release.

The attack targeted not only innocent people but also the economic stability and the investment environment of the country. The board deeply appreciated the bravery of the security personnel, who risked their lives, and indeed some of them paid with their lives, to defend the Exchange and the country. The board also commended the PSX management for the calm and effective manner in which the security protocols were implemented. They noted, that despite such an extreme event, the market did not stop working for even a minute and all disaster recovery and business continuity measures worked seamlessly.

The PSX, as the premier capital market of the country, is fully cognizant of its responsibilities and recognizes the suffering caused to the families of those who have been martyred and injured. The PSX will set up a fund and endowed it with an upfront donation of Rs 10 Million.

The management is in discussion with brokers, other capital market organizations and institutions who have reached out and expressed a desire to support this effort. In addition, PSX staff and directors in their individual capacity have also committed their support. Hence, the size of the fund is expected to increase substantially.

The PSX is thankful to the Sindh government and Governor Sind for the support and recognition they have extended to these brave security personnel.

The objective of setting up the fund is to ensure that the families receive consistent financial support. While PSX fully understands that monetary reward is no compensation for loss of life or serious injury, yet PSX is committed to help ease the suffering and contribute to alleviate the financial worries for the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty. In addition, PSX will contribute to medical expenses and continue paying salary of our two injured guards till they are fit to resume their duties. The PSX is thankful to the high civil and military officials, foreign diplomats, and representatives of international and civil organizations who have visited the Exchange to condemn the attack, sent condolence messages, and extended their support and encouragement to PSX in the prevailing situation.

The officials acknowledged, offered tribute and support to the bravery and gallantry of the security forces who fought off the attackers. PSX again acknowledges the bravery and support of the police, rangers, intelligence agencies and security personnel.