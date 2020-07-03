Share:

National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said that the restructuring of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is underway in order to transform it into a vibrant organisation with better workforce and improved policy making.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds portfolio of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, denied the rumors regarding shutting down of the PTDC.

“We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards its restructuring in accordance with global best practices and not shutting it down,” he said in a series of tweets, while highlighting the misconduct of previous managements of the PTDC, which ruined the corporation.

We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards restructuring it in accordance with global best practices & NOT shutting it down. This was imp to do because over time due to mismanagement of resources & political appointments it had become a stagnant organisation running in loss. Turkish top delegation including defense minister, military chief visit Libya Turkish top delegation including defense minister, military chief ... — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 2, 2020

“This was important to do because over [the] time, due to mismanagement of resources and political appointments, it had become a stagnant organisation running in loss,” he added to his tweet.

We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards restructuring it in accordance with global best practices & NOT shutting it down. This was imp to do because over time due to mismanagement of resources & political appointments it had become a stagnant organisation running in loss. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 2, 2020

“It will continue to work as a federal implementation body under NTCB, new structure is proposed in consultation with field experts,” he said, hinting at early overhauling of the PTDC.

“For those causing hue and cry, there’s no need for it-PTDC is finally on its way to become a more efficient org with better workforce and improved policy making,” the chairman stressed.